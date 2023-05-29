Indian are all set to play against Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023. The match will take place at the Oval, London between June 7-11. Now ahead of that captain Rohit Sharma and stand-in openers Yashasvi Jaiswal have left for England. Taking to Instagram, Yashasvi shared pictures of himself with the Indian captain to confirm the news. "Off to England or the World Test Championship Final with the one and only @rohitsharma45. I trust I believe," reads the caption of Jaiswal's post. Asia Cup 2023 Venue Row: BCCI Unlikely to Support Hybrid Model, Final Decision at ACC Executive Board Meeting.

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Leave for England for ICC WTC 2023 Final

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashasvi Jaiswal (@yashasvijaiswal28)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)