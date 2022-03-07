The TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will begin from March 26 onwards and will be held in Mumbai and Pune. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the upcoming season. Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their opening match of IPL 2022. Check out RR's full schedule for IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 Schedule of RR

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)