Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and his side will bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 on Wednesday, May 11. Delhi Capitals have included Chetan Sakariya and Lalit Yadav in place of Khaleel Ahmed and Ripal Patel. Rajasthan have included Rassie van der Dussen in place of Shimron Hetmyer, who has left the bubble for the birth of his child.

See Toss Report:

See Playing XI of both sides:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje

