Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and decided that the team will bowl first in match 44 of IPL 2022. Tim David returns to MI playing XI as he replaces Dewald Brevis. Kumar Kartikeya also comes in for the record champions. Rajasthan Royals have named an unchanged XI.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith

