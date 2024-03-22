Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad made a huge revelation while speaking at the toss during the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 match. Gaikwad stated that he would be the next skipper of the franchise a week ago, however, he also added that MS Dhoni hinted the same last year. IPL 2024: ‘Last Year Itself, Mahi Bhai Hinted Me About Captaincy…’, Says Ruturaj Gaikwad After Becoming Chennai Super Kings Skipper

Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes Huge Revelation about His Captaincy

Ruturaj Gaikwad said, "Feel privileged. But I want to try and be in my shoes, not fill anybody's shoes. (On captaincy) I got to know last week, but Mahi bhai hinted at it last year" Four overseas - Mitchell, Rachin, Fizz and Theekshana.#CSKvsRCB | #IPL2024 | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/p45l9HsbGS — CricWatcher (@CricWatcher11) March 22, 2024

