Sachin Tendulkar was pleased to see young boys and girls breaking the gender barriers during a game of cricket. The young kids were seen playing together at a MIG Cricket Ground in Mumbai and Master Blaster posted the video on his social media.

Wonderful to see girls & boys play a cricket match together. Sport can be a great enabler for equality. Saw this recently in MIG Club Mumbai. Well done!#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/iEAoCn3PV7 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 25, 2022

