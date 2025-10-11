Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has launched his new sportswear and athleisure brand named 'Ten X You' on October 10, 2025. 'Ten X You' is a Bengaluru-headquartered brand cofounded by Karthik Gurumurthy, Karan Arora, and Tendulkar, with backing from Peak XV (Part of SurgeXI Co-Hort) and Whiteboard Capital. The brand will also up with academies, where budding cricketers are currently training, to sell its products that are specific to the sport. Tendulkar reacted with a social media post after the launch of 'Ten X You'. He thanked the friends, family, well-wishers and media for support in the launch event. He also encouraged consumers by saying 'Ten x You is yours to experience from today'. Sachin Tendulkar’s Sportswear Brand ‘TEN X YOU’ Makes Its Official Debut (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Reacts After Launching His Sportswear Brand 'Ten X You'

Play loud, laugh hard, and lose yourself in the Joy of Play. A big thanks to all our friends, family, well wishers and media for being a part of TenxYou’s launch on 10/10. #NeverStopPlaying. Ten x You is yours to experience from today at https://t.co/kjDric5Iyb pic.twitter.com/Ek1LFC5zRn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 11, 2025

