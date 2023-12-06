Saika Ishaque showed why she was such a highly-rated cricketer when she dismissed Danni Wyatt during the India women vs England women 1st T20I 2023 on December 6. Ishaque, making her debut in the match,l did not have a good start in the match but eventually got her name on the wickets column when she foxed Wyatt. The right-hander, who was in fine form, danced down the track but missed the ball and Richa Ghosh whipped out the stumps. Wyatt was dismissed after having scored 75 runs off 47 balls. Danielle Wyatt Completes 150 T20I Appearances for England Women’s Team, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2023.

Saika Ishaque Picks Up Her Maiden International Wicket, Watch:

First wicket in international cricket for Saika Ishaque! 👏 👏 A breakthrough for #TeamIndia 👌 👌 England 3⃣ down as Danni Wyatt departs. Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/W69UaozmgU#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/CNF7Mm4052 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 6, 2023

