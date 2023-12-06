Danielle Wyatt achieved a massive milestone in her cricket when she completed 150 T20I appearances for the England women's cricket team during the IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2023 on December 6. The right-hander has been an integral part of the English team and things have come full circle for her as her 150th match comes against the same opposition that she made her T20I debut way back in 2010. The opening batter has a wealth of experience in the shortest format of the game and will look to make a mark on her landmark appearance for the national team. In 149 T20I matches so far, Wyatt scored 2527 runs with a top score of 124.

Danielle Wyatt Completes 150 T20I Matches

An insane achievement 👏👏👏👏👏 We are all so proud of you @Danni_Wyatt 🫶#EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/rVnGlGfocV — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 6, 2023

