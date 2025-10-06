A sea of fans turned up at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium to watch the IND A vs AUS A 3rd Unofficial ODI 2025 on October 5. It was a Sunday and a decider as well, with the IND A vs AUS A series locked at 1-1 and a large number of fans decided to flock to the venue in a bid to show support for the Shreyas Iyer-led side. In a video which has gone viral, the stands at the Green Park Stadium were seen absolutely packed with fans as they rooted for India A to win the match. And India A did not disappoint with Prabhsimran Singh hitting a century to help the team beat Australia A by two wickets and win the IND A vs AUS A unofficial ODI series 2-1. India A Beat Australia A 2-1 in Unofficial ODI Series 2025; Prabhsimran Singh Stars With Century as Shreyas Iyer and Co Defeat AUS A by Two Wickets in Decider.

Sea of Fans Turn up at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium for IND A vs AUS A 3rd Unofficial ODI

Kanpur stadium was housefull today for 3rd of india A vs Australia A Series And we saw empty stadium in Ahmedabad for international match pic.twitter.com/WpGKymTgQu — Sawai96 (@Aspirant_9457) October 5, 2025

