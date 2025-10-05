India A defeated Australia A 2-1 in the Unofficial ODI series in Kanpur, on Sunday, October 5. The two teams headed to the Green Park Stadium with the IND A vs AUS A series tied 1-1 and the Shreyas Iyer-led India A side put up a great performance to edge past the Australia A team by two wickets in the decider. Batting first, Australia scored 316, riding on captain Jack Edwards' 89, Liam Scott's 73 and Cooper Connolly's 64. Arshdeep Singh (3/28), Harshit Rana (3/61), Ayush Badoni (2/31), Gurjapneet Singh (1/39) and Nishant Sindhu (1/57) were the wicket-takers. In response, it was Prabhsimran Singh's stellar 68-ball 102 and 62-run knocks from the bats of Shreyas Iyer and Riyan Parag as India got past the finish line in 46 overs. KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan Propel India A to Highest-Ever Run Chase by an ‘A’ Side As Dhruv Jurel and Co Chase Down 412 Thrashing Australia A in 2nd Unofficial Test.

India A Beat Australia A in IND A vs AUS A 3rd Unofficial ODI

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)