Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan reacted to Rinku Singh's birthday wish with an interesting question. The popular actor, famously known to fans as 'King Khan' turned 60 on November 2 and on expected lines, social media was flooded with birthday wishes for him online, which included famous personalities from other fields. Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, who represents KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders), a team co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, also wished Shah Rukh Khan on his X handle with a collage of some pictures of the two. "The best ever! Happy birthday @iamsrk sir," he wrote on the micro-blogging platform. Shah Rukh Khan responded, "Thank u Rinku. Lots of love… and shaadi kab hai?" (When is your marriage?). For the unversed, Rinku Singh, earlier this year, had gotten engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj. Rinku Singh Eclipses Rahul Dravid, Yashasvi Jaiswal for Special Milestone With Career-Best Unbeaten 165 in Ranji Trophy 2025–26.

Shah Rukh Khan's Response to Rinku Singh's Birthday Wish

Thank u Rinku. Lots of love… and shaadi kab hai? https://t.co/2vVclWdVP4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2025

