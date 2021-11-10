India's young batsman Shafali Verma helped Sydney Sixers to reach a respectable total of 142/4 by hitting a half century in 40 balls in the Women's Big Bash League 2021. While Sydney Sixers were in trouble after losing three wickets in the fifth over, Shafali came to the rescue and scored the highest for her side against Adelaide Strikers. Sydney Sixers won the toss and opted to bat while Adelaide Strikers are yet to defend the total at Karen Rolton Oval, South Australia.

Have a Look at Shafali Verma's Picture from the Picture:

Shafali Verma brings up a crucial 40-ball half-century for the @SixersBBL! #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/MLeaLGq3P2 — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)