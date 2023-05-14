In a pitch that is holding and gripping a little, RCB decides to use Shahbaz Ahmed as impact player replacing Dinesh Karthik who is struggling with his fitness. Shahbaz bowls useful left-arm spin and if Yashasvi gets out early, he will get into play in this big ground.

RCB Impact Player

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)