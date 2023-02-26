The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Final was a painful day in Shaheen Shah Afridi's life as he had to limp off without completing his quota of overs in a situation where he could have made a difference. Now he is back, fully fit, playing in the PSL 8 and looking like he is back to being his best. In the match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, The first ball he bowls to Mohammad Haris, breaks his bat and in the next delivery, he wrecks up Haris' furniture. Shaheen seems not only in good rhythm but also his extra yard of pace seems to be back too.

Shaheen Afridi Breaks Mohammad Haris’ Bat and Cleans Up him on Next Ball

Broken Bat of Mohammad Haris

