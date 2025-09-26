Shaheen Afridi dedicated his Man of the Match award to his wife Ansha and son Aliyaar Afridi after he starred in Pakistan's sensational 11-run win over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 round at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, September 25. With this victory, Pakistan will now face India in the Asia Cup 2025 final, the first-ever IND vs PAK final in the history of the continental tournament. The left-hander hit 19 runs off 13 balls with two sixes to his name that helped Pakistan get to 135/8. With the ball in hand, Shaheen Afridi set the tone for the Pakistan National Cricket Team early on and finished with sensational figures of 3/17 in four overs. After the match, he mentioned that the Man of the Match award was for his wife and son in the stands. Shaheen Afridi's Wife Ansha Reacts In Heartbreak After Pakistan Cricketer’s Dismissal During PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (See Pic).

Shaheen Afridi Dedicates Man of the Match Award to Wife Ansha and Son Aliyaar Afridi

Shaheen Afridi said, “I will dedicate this award to my beautiful wife and son. You need early breakthroughs, my 3 overs made the difference. I was working on the slower ball & it came out well in the main time. I got 2 sixes and that gave us the momentum in batting.”#PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/1hTem8uT1J — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) September 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sony Liv). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)