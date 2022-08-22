Shahid Afridi felt that Virat Kohli's future was 'in his own hands' as he answered a question by a Twitter user about the former Indian captain. Kohli has been at the receiving end of criticism for quite some time now due to his poor form and many have called for him to be dropped from the national side.

Shahid Afridi's Response on Virat Kohli's Future:

It’s in his own hands. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 21, 2022

