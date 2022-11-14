Kolkata Knight Riders continue their activity in the IPL 2023 trading window as they trade Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals. Shardul Thakur was bought by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 auction although he failed to provide much impactful performance.

Shardul Thakur traded to Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2023 auction

Shardul Thakur will be playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023. (Source - Espn Cricinfo) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 14, 2022

