ICC took to Twitter and posted a birthday wish for former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar. Known as Rawalpindi Express, Akhtar was born on August 13, 1975 and today celebrates his 46 birthday.

🔸 444 international wickets 💥 🔸 One of the fastest bowlers of all time ⚡️ Here's wishing former Pakistan pacer @shoaib100mph a very happy birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/OrgBlPMDbt — ICC (@ICC) August 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)