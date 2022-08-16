Former Pakistan bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at Australian cricketer Marcus Stinis for his gestures regarding bowling action of Mohammad Hasnain during the Hundred 2022 match. Stoinis questioned the legitimacy of the former Pak bowler. Akhtar took to Twitter and wrote: "Shameful gesture by @Mstoinis regarding bowling action of @MHasnainPak during #TheHundred2022 . How dare you do such things?? Of course @ICC stays quiet about them. No player should be allowed to do such things if someone's been cleared already."

Check Shoaib Akhtar's Tweet:

Shameful gesture by @MStoinis regarding bowling action of @MHasnainPak during #TheHundred2022 . How dare you do such things?? Ofcourse @ICC stays quiet about them. No player should be allowed to do such things if someone's been cleared already. pic.twitter.com/5idGdBqcUf — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 16, 2022

