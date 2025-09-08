Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis' long-term partner Sara Czarnuch shared a post on social media on Monday, September 8, where she revealed that she got engaged with the Australian cricketer. In her post on Instagram, Sara shared some snaps of their vacation with the caption, 'On a boat off the coast of Spain, I said the easiest yes of my life'. In the picture, it was spotted that Stoinis proposed her with the ring. She also shared a few more romantic images with Stoinis. Sara is an Australian model and style icon while Stoinis has been a long-term servant of Australian cricket and has also won multiple titles with them. Queensland Teenager Callum Vidler Ruled Out of Australia a Tour of India With Partial Back Fracture.

Marcus Stoinis Gets Engaged To Sara Czarnuch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Czarnuch (@sarah_czarnuch)

