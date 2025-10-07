Australia announced their squad to face India for the first two IND vs AUS 2025 T20Is on Tuesday, October 7. Mitchell Marsh will continue to captain the Australia National Cricket Team in the shortest format and his side features some blockbuster names like Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood, among others. Glenn Maxwell is a notable absentee as he continues to recover from a wrist injury sustained earlier. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been included and so has fast bowler Nathan Ellis, who has made a return to the squad after the birth of his first child. The IND vs AUS 2025 T20I series will be followed by the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series and it will start on October 29. Australia ODI Squad vs India Announced: Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Owen Included; Mitchell Marsh to Captain Aussies in IND vs AUS Three-Match Series.

Australia's T20I Squad for First Two IND vs AUS 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)