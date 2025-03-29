Gujarat Titans (GT) captain and opener Shubman Gill unlocked another milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. The right-handed batter completed 1,000 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the IPL tournament. Shubman Gill achieved this milestone during the match against five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 match at the same venue in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29. In 20 innings, Gill has smashed seven centuries at an astounding strike rate of over 150 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the IPL. Netizens React After Vignesh Puthur and Will Jacks Not Named in Mumbai Indians Playing XI During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Shubman Gill Completes 1000 Runs in Ahmedabad in IPL

1️⃣K and counting... 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐡𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐝 for Shubman Gill ✅ — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 29, 2025

