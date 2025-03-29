In a surprising turn of events, five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have not named rising youngster Vignesh Puthur and overseas star Will Jacks in their playing XI for the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The reason behind their exclusion is yet to be confirmed by the franchise. Vignesh had a brilliant outing with the ball for MI during the match against Chennai Super Kings. The youngster scalped three wickets and caught the eyes of the cricketing world. Will Jacks also had a decent outing during the game. After their exclusion, netizens reacted on social media. Below are some of the reactions. Rohit Sharma Sweats Out Hard in Nets, Former Mumbai Indians Captain Looks in Great Touch Ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

No Will Jacks, Batting Looks Weak

No Will Jacks for Mumbai Indians today. He should have played. Batting looks weak. pic.twitter.com/QkOpbExkkY — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 29, 2025

Vignesh Puthur & Will Jacks Dropped?

Vignesh Puthur & Will Jacks Dropped pic.twitter.com/6s9bwwEkAV — Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) March 29, 2025

Lol

As I said, Will Jacks is benched just after 1 match 😹 https://t.co/9nM5w21ofepic.twitter.com/LCprthRQoH — Fearless🦁 (@ViratTheLegend) March 29, 2025

Feeling Sad for Vignesh Puthur

Vignesh puthur who Picked 3 Wickets in Last match, Not Playing today's match v GT 💔#GTvMIpic.twitter.com/9xaRj27TOr — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) March 29, 2025

Vignesh Puthur Injured?

Justice for Vignesh Puthur!

