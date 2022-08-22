Shubman Gill has already started to enter the record books as he slammed his maiden international hundred, during the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI in Harare on Monday, August 22. The right-hander scored 130, which took him past Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli as the highest score by an Indian in ODIs in Harare. Tendulkar had 122* while Kohli had scored 115 in the same venue.

Record for Shubman Gill:

Record for Shubman Gill in Harare. pic.twitter.com/InejC8NIJs — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 22, 2022

