The much-awaited clash between the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season is on its edge. GT players have been spotted alongside their captain Shubman Gill sweating it all out in the training session as they prepare to take on SRH. Both GT and SRH have a single win in their two matches played in IPL 2024. They will be looking for the wins as they want to get ahead of each other in the points table. IPL 2024: RCB’s Cameron Green Opens Up on Coping With Chronic Kidney Disease, Special Diet Prepared by Team Chef.

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)