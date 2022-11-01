Shubman Gill was at his absolute best as the Indian international scored a 49-ball century for Punjab in their Syed Mushtaq Ali 2022 quarterfinal encounter against Karnataka. Gill played a brilliant knock scoring 126 runs in 55 runs which included 11 fours and 9 sixes.

