The Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team will lock horns with the Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team in match 21 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Monday, October 21. The SL-W vs BAN-W match is set to be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). You can check the Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here. The SL-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is crucial in the context of the semi-finals race, with just one spot available in the last four. Bangladesh have won just one match so far in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, while Sri Lanka are yet to get off the mark in terms of victories. Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Free Live Streaming Online of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: How To Watch SL-W vs BAN-W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?

Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team

Both teams ready to fight hard as they try to stay in the race for the #CWC25 semi-finals 💪 Don't miss any of the action! Details here 👉 https://t.co/7wsR28PFHI pic.twitter.com/XnRV8V6sHZ — ICC (@ICC) October 20, 2025

