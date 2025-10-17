Co-costs Sri Lanka are still on the lookout for their maiden win in the competition, and will clash against an in-form South Africa in match 18 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Friday, October 17. The Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team heads into the SL-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match winless in the competition, while the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team are on a three-match winning streak. The SL-W vs SA-W match is pretty crucial in the context of the race for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, with Australia already qualifying for the semifinals, leaving only three spots available. The Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). England Head Coach Charlotte Edwards Heaps Praise on India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Ahead of IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match

SL-W vs SA-W Live Score Updates

South Africa on a winning run 💪 Sri Lanka on the lookout for their first #CWC25 victory 🙌 Follow LIVE action ▶️ https://t.co/MNSEqhJhcB More #SAvSL updates 🔽https://t.co/26n15dadC2 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 17, 2025

