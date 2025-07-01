Along with scoring runs with the bat, Smriti Mandhana added another feather to her already decorated cap as she became the second Indian woman's cricketer to play 150 T20Is. As she took the field during the India Women vs England Women second T20I at the County Ground, Bristol, she achieved the rare feat. She is now the 7th woman and 9th overall to play 150 T20Is. She is only behind Harmanpreet Kaur and Rohit Sharma in the list of all Indians to register the record. Smriti Mandhana Becomes Fifth Women’s Player To Slam Century In Across Formats, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025.

Smriti Mandhana Becomes Second Indian After Harmanpreet Kaur to Play 150 T20Is

Congratulations to vice-captain @mandhana_smriti, who is all set to play her 150th T20I match! 👏👏 Only the second player after Harmanpreet Kaur to play 150 T20Is for #TeamIndia in women's cricket 🙌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/j4IYcssyRg#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/JtIpxavBiW — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 1, 2025

