Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian woman and the fifth women's cricketer to score a century in all three international formats. The India women's national cricket team veteran opener achieved this historic record after hitting her maiden T20I century against the England women's national cricket team in the first T20I at Trent Bridge on June 28. Smriti Mandhana joined the elite list, including England's Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont, South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, and Australia's Beth Mooney. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Women's Player To Hit Centuries Across All Formats, Achieves Historic Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025.

Smriti Mandhana Joins Elite List

🚨 HISTORY BY SMRITI MANDHANA 🚨 Smriti Mandhana becomes the first Indian woman and the fifth woman overall to score a century in all three international formats. • Heather Knight 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 • Tammy Beaumont 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 • Laura Wolvaardt 🇿🇦 • Beth Mooney 🇦🇺 • Smriti Mandhana* 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fDkTQbyauU — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) June 28, 2025

