The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League will take place between March 4-27 in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Ahead of that, captain Smriti Mandhana has finally joined Royal Challengers Bangalore squad. Taking to social media, RCB shared a video to confirm the news. The Bangalore based franchise will start their WPL 2023 journey against Delhi Capitals on next Sunday, March 5. 'Yeh Toh Bas Shuruat Hai!' WPL 2023 Theme Song Released Ahead of Inaugural Edition of T20 Competition (Watch Lyric Video).

Smriti Mandhana Joins RCB Squad Ahead

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)