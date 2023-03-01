The theme song for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 has been released and it will surely get you vibing! The anthem's lyric video starts with the 'Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu' mantra and the song follows. The video also features logos of all five WPL teams and has the lines, "Jaagi hui shakti ab mere paas hai, Dekho abhi, yeh toh bas shuruat hai!" (The power which has been awakened is now with me. Now, see, this is just the beginning!" The WPL 2023 kicks off on March 4 with a match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, with a glittering opening ceremony, which will feature several stars, before it. WPL Tune Released! Jay Shah Launches Theme Sound for Women’s Premier League Ahead of Inaugural Season.

Watch WPL 2023 Lyric Video Here

Jaagi hui shakti ab mere paas hai, Dekho abhi, yeh toh bas shuruat hai! Sing along to the anthem lyrics video and don't forget to tune in to the #TATAWPL from the 4th of March, live on @Sports18 and @JioCinema!#YeTohBasShuruatHai #WomensPremierLeague #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/uwaSdJtkaA — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 1, 2023

