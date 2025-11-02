Smriti Mandhana has been one of the best players of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and the most consistent batter for India. In the India Women vs South Africa Women final at DR DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, Mandhana again provided India with a solid start but failed to make her innings big as Chloe Tryon dismissed her. After Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma put on a partnership of 104 runs, Tryon got Mandhana edge one to the hands of the wicketkeeper while playing a cut shot. The ball was on length outside off and just did enough to take the nick. Smriti Mandhana Breaks Mithali Raj's Record of Most Runs for India in a Single Women's World Cup Edition, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SA-W WWC Final.

Smriti Mandhana Wicket Video

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma partnership ends for Wicket 1 pic.twitter.com/6fcnCPFeSJ — ashish (@ashishsarmalkar) November 2, 2025

