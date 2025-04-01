Has Virat Kohli joined Sydney Sixers in the BBL (Big Bash League)? It's April 1, 2025 and the April Fool's Day pranks have started rolling in, in the sports arena as well! Fans were left baffled on social media after BBL (Big Bash League) franchise Sydney Sixers announced that Virat Kohli has been signed by them for the two seasons of the Australian T20 league. Some fans, on the other hand, did get it though that it was an April Fool's Day prank and later, the franchise confirmed the same with a reply to the post, writing, "April Fools." The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) does not allow Indian men's cricketers to participate in any overseas franchise T20 leagues. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jay Shah and Jasprit Bumrah Feature in Indian Express’ List of 100 Most Powerful Indians.

BBL Franchise Sydney Sixers Pull off 'Virat Kohli' April Fool's Day Prank

April Fools — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) April 1, 2025

