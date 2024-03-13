Hardik Pandya has made a comeback to the Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 during the trade window. He made the move despite being the captain of Gujarat Titans and it is a very nostalgic return for him given he started his career at Mumbai Indians, As he joined the MI camp ahead of IPL 2024, he met his former teammates and support staffs. Hardik shared a post on social media with the video of him meeting his teammates with the caption, 'Day 1. So many emotions, so many memories. Seeing old friends and reliving the good old days. Excited for what's ahead with this wonderful team. Let's get down to business '. Mumbai Indians Share Visuals of Captain Hardik Pandya Training in Nets Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch ASMR Video).

Hardik Pandya Shares Nostalgic Post After Meeting Teammates In Mumbai Indians Camp

Day 1. So many emotions, so many memories. Seeing old friends and reliving the good old days. Excited for what's ahead with this wonderful team. Let's get down to business 💙 @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/B1q29JBgwz — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 12, 2024

