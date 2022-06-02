Sourav Ganguly has announced his new venture. BCCI president took to social media and revealed about his new initiative after a series of cryptic tweets. The educational app is called Classplus and will focus on teachers, coaches and educators. "Share my new initiative with all the educators, teachers, and coaches and give me an opportunity to help them grow. Link in bio. I am thankful to @ClassplusApps for helping me with this."

Share my new initiative with all the educators, teachers, and coaches and give me an opportunity to help them grow. Link in bio. I am thankful to @ClassplusApps for helping me with this. pic.twitter.com/J9nTwiiWEJ — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 2, 2022

