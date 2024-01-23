The hosts South Africa U19 are set to face England U19 for the next match of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 campaign. The SA U19 vs ENG U19 CWC match will be played at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa and has a start time of 01:30 PM IST. The SA U19 vs ENG U19 CWC match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels in India. Disney+ Hotstar will provide free live streaming online of the SA U19 vs ENG U19 CWC match on the mobile app. ‘Hopefully I’m Better Than You’ South Africa U19 Pacer Kwena Maphaka Has a Message for Jasprit Bumrah After His Fiery Five-Wicket Haul in ICC U19 World Cup 2024 (Watch Video)

South Africa U19 vs England U19

Which #U19WorldCup stars will you be keeping an eye on today?🔭🤩



Details on how you can watch the action 📲 https://t.co/bByQ5YAUaf pic.twitter.com/jOR1qRx23v— ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 23, 2024

