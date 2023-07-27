Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja starred with seven wickets between them while Ishan Kishan struck a half-century as India beat West Indies by five wickets in the 1st ODI 2023. Choosing to bowl first, the bowlers justified Rohit Sharma's decision to strike and take wickets at regular intervals. Kuldeep took four and Jadeja snared three with debutant Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya taking one wicket apiece. In response, Ishan Kishan opened the innings with Shubman Gill and he scored a fifty even as wickets fell all around him. Rohit and Virat Kohli didn't bat in the top order and gave opportunities to others. Eventually, Rohit came out at eight and hit the winning runs. What a Catch! Virat Kohli Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Dismiss Romario Shepherd During IND vs WI 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

India Beat West Indies in 1st ODI

