Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first in the Round 1 game against Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Monday, October 18.

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elect to field in Abu Dhabi 🏏#SLvNAM #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/L5gxY7gPQy — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 18, 2021

Namibia (Playing XI): Stephan Baard, Zane Green(w), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)