India and Sri Lanka are all set to jointly host the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament is set to commence on February 7, 2026 and ahead of that, the schedule of the tournament was announced in an event on November 25, 2025. ICC chairman Jay Shah was present in the event alongside hosts BCCI and SLC. Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma was also present at the event and Jay Shah announced that Rohit will be the brand ambassador for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. He also shared a post welcoming him as the tournament ambassador. Rohit is also the first active player to be named the brand ambassador of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Rohit Sharma Appointed As ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Brand Ambassador

It’s my honour to announce that @ImRo45 is the tournament ambassador for the upcoming @T20WorldCup in India & Sri Lanka. There can be no better representative for the event than the winning captain of the 2024 T20 World Cup, and a player who has been in all nine editions so far. pic.twitter.com/muWh3mUflj — Jay Shah (@JayShah) November 25, 2025

