Supernovas (165/7) continue their dominance in the Women's T20 Challenge as they defeat Velocity (161/8) in the finals by four runs to lift the title for the third time in four editions. It was a sensational all-round display by the Harmanpreet Kaur led side.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)