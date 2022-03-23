Former India and CSK cricketer Suresh Raina shared a heartwarming wish for son Rio on his second birthday. Taking to Twitter, Raina wrote, "Happy birthday my boy Rio, can’t believe you're 2 already. We feel blessed & grateful to have you. These two years of loving you have been magnificent and all we wish for you is to have all the happiness in this world."

See His Post:

