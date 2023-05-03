Suryakumar Yadav smashed his third half-century of IPL 2023, while batting in the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match on Wednesday, May 3. The dynamic batter got to the mark off just 23 balls. Suryakumar Yadav hit six fours and two sixes en route to his half-century. .'Kya Karu Bata?' Rohit Sharma Asks Shikhar Dhawan What to Do After Winning Toss Ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2023, Video Goes Viral!.

Suryakumar Yadav Scores Half-Century

