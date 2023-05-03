Rohit Sharma asked Shikhar Dhawan what to do after he won the toss at the start of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 3. The Mumbai Indians captain and his Punjab Kings counterpart have been teammates for the national team for a long time, with the two having opened the innings together. Rohit, in a light mood, asked Shikhar what to do and the latter asked him to bowl first, which he ended up doing! The video of this interaction between the two cricketers has gone viral on social media. MS Dhoni Felicitated by BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla With Special Award at the Start of LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Asks Shikhar Dhawan What to Do After Winning Toss:

