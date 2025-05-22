Ace batter Suryakumar Yadav was named the Man of the Match, for his game-winning knock of 73 runs off just 43 balls, not out at the Wankhede Stadium during the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match. Suryakumar Yadav hit 73 runs to help his team post a good total of 180/5. Delhi Capitals in reply got bundled for a mere 121. With this 59-run win in the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match, Mumbai Indians have earned an IPL 2025 playoff spot. Suryakumar Yadav scored 73, coming in at four. The knock from Suryakumar Yadav came with seven 4s, four 6s, and a strike rate of 169.77. Mumbai Indians Owner Nita Ambani Puts Sanitiser on Jasprit Bumrah’s Hands After MI vs DC IPL 2025 Match, Pic Goes Viral.

Suryakumar Yadav Hit 73 Runs Off 43 Balls:

SKY shines the brightest when the heat is on ☀ A clutch & composed knock of 73*(43) earns Surya Kumar Yadav the Player of the Match award 🫡 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/fHZXoEKt3L#TATAIPL | #MIvDC | @mipaltan | @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/0VO1L04QQe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2025

