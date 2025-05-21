Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani was spotted putting sanitiser on Jasprit Bumrah's hands after the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium on May 21. This was after the game, which saw Mumbai Indians outclass Delhi Capitals by 59 runs to book the last spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs. With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India, Nita Ambani's gesture gave a timely reminder--to sanitise hands before greeting or exchanging pleasantries. Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the show for Mumbai Indians, scoring an unbeaten 73 off 53 balls, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner picked up three wickets each as Mumbai Indians produced a big comeback to enter the IPL 2025 playoffs after a poor start. Mumbai Indians Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs; Suryakumar Yadav, Bowlers Shine As Five-Time Champions Eliminate Delhi Capitals.

Nita Ambani spotted reminding Jasprit Bumrah to sanitize his hands—light-hearted moments off the field!#jaspritbumrah𓃵 #MIvsDC #nitaambani pic.twitter.com/lNj3T3sut6 — 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐓 ⁹³𓃶 (@BUMRAHTHEGOAT93) May 21, 2025

