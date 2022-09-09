Virat Kohli's 71st international hundred surely did make fans pretty happy and buzzed about the T20 World Cup 2022, which is set to begin next month. Kohli, whose place in the Indian playing XI was under the scanner due to his poor form, roared back with a maiden hundred in T20Is, which set the foundation for India's scintillating win over Afghanistan in their Asia Cup 2022 encounter. With Kohli back in form, India cricket fans hoped he would carry this on at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month.

Been waiting for this moment for a long time. @imvkohli is on 🔥. Comeback is always greater than the setback.#T20WorldCup2022 awaits king's arrival. #KingKohli 👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/bqSmXC7OvD — Teja🤔 (@Gambit__95) September 8, 2022

The thing which we waited for 2 and half years..i can't control my tears never shed my tear for anything but this 😭💙 @imVkohli #GOAT𓃵 #KingKohli #anushka #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/FJ9aJjC9xw — Srikanth (@Srikant99099024) September 8, 2022

