Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and her side would bat first in the first game of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022. Trailblazers, led by Smriti Mandhana, wanted to bowl as well as the defending champions would aim for a good start.

See Toss Report:

See Playing XI of both sides:

Trailblazers (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Poonam Yadav, Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy, Salma Khatun, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh(w), Sharmin Akhter

Supernovas (Playing XI): Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, V Chandu, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh

