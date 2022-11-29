The Indian team players were seen training hard and gearing up for the series-deciding 3rd ODI of the three-game affair against New Zealand. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan, and bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were spotted in training. Stand-in coach VVS Laxman also was seen speaking to Suryakumar Yadav. India are 0-1 down in the series after losing the first match. The second ODI was washed out. IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Christchurch

